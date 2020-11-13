SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
IMSA , Twelve Hours of Sebring 7 a.m. NBCSN
IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring noon NBC
IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring 3 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix 2:05 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Indiana at Michigan State 9 a.m. ABC
College, TCU at West Virginia 9 a.m. FOX
College, Middle Tennessee State at Marshall 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Miami at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Army at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
College, Penn State at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1
College, Western Carolina at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten
College, Fresno State at Utah State 11:30 a.m. FS2
College, Notre Dame at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, USC at Arizona 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Colorado at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, South Florida at Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Baylor at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1
College, Northwestern at Purdue 2 p.m. Big Ten
College, Nevada vs. New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
College, Oregon at Washington State 4 p.m. FOX
College, Arkansas at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, SMU at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wisconsin at Michigan 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Temple at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, UNLV at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. FS2
College, Oregon State at Washington 8 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
GOLF
The Masters 10 a.m. CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 11 p.m. CBSSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz 5 p.m. FS1
Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook 7 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Super League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC
UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Georgia vs. Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
GOLF
The Masters 7 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
College, California at UCLA 9 a.m. FS1
NFL, Tampa Bay at Carolina 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Buffalo at Arizona 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Baltimore at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
College, Arizona State at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.