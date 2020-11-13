on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

IMSA , Twelve Hours of Sebring 7 a.m. NBCSN

IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring noon NBC

IMSA, Twelve Hours of Sebring 3 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix 2:05 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Indiana at Michigan State 9 a.m. ABC

College, TCU at West Virginia 9 a.m. FOX

College, Middle Tennessee State at Marshall 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Miami at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Army at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

College, Penn State at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1

College, Western Carolina at Liberty 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Illinois at Rutgers 10 a.m. Big Ten

College, Fresno State at Utah State 11:30 a.m. FS2

College, Notre Dame at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, USC at Arizona 12:30 p.m. FOX

College, Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Colorado at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, South Florida at Houston 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Baylor at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1

College, Northwestern at Purdue 2 p.m. Big Ten

College, Nevada vs. New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2

College, Oregon at Washington State 4 p.m. FOX

College, Arkansas at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

College, SMU at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Wisconsin at Michigan 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Temple at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, South Carolina at Ole Miss 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, UNLV at San Jose State 7:30 p.m. FS2

College, Oregon State at Washington 8 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

GOLF

The Masters 10 a.m. CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 11 p.m. CBSSN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz 5 p.m. FS1

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook 7 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 8:55 p.m. ESPNEWS

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Super League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt 10 a.m. SEC

UEFA Nations League, Belgium vs. England 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SEC Tournament, Georgia vs. Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

GOLF

The Masters 7 a.m. CBS

FOOTBALL

College, California at UCLA 9 a.m. FS1

NFL, Tampa Bay at Carolina 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Buffalo at Arizona 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Baltimore at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

College, Arizona State at Michigan 4 p.m. Big Ten

