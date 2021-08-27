on the air

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brentford 7 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. FOX

Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic 4 a.m. CBSSN

GOLF

European Tour, European Masters 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 8:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live noon FS2

Travers Stakes 2 p.m. FOX

Saratoga Live 3:30 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

High school, St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. FOX

NFL preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL

Men’s college, Connecticut at Fresno St. 11 a.m. CBSSN

High School, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN

American Flag League, women’s championship 3 p.m. CBSSN

High school, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Alcorn St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason, Chicago at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL

Men’s college, Southern Utah at San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

NFL preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle 7 p.m. NFL

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon 10 p.m. FS2

SWIMMING

International Swimming League 9 a.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

Little League World Series bracket final: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) 9:30 a.m. ABC

Little League World Series, bracket final: Honolulu (HI) vs. Taylor (Mich.) 12:30 p.m. ABC

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Boston at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

BIG3 noon CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. FS1

RODEO

Tractor Supply Company Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Rugby; Wheelchair Basketball; Swimming; Track and Field 10 p.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgium Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, North Carolina at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Florida St. at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, San Diego St. at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, consolation game 7 a.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at Atlanta 10 a.m. TBS

Little League World Series, championship game noon ABC

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 4 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 11 a.m. Golf

SWIMMING

International Swimming League, Naples 9 a.m. CBS

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas 10 a.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS

NFL preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco 1 p.m. NFL

CFL, Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBC

RODEO

PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy 11 a.m. CBS

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN

Wheelchair Tennis; Swimming; Sitting Volleyball; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN

