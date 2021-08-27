SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brentford 7 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. FOX
Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic 4 a.m. CBSSN
GOLF
European Tour, European Masters 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Travers Stakes 2 p.m. FOX
Saratoga Live 3:30 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
High school, St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. FOX
NFL preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL
Men’s college, Connecticut at Fresno St. 11 a.m. CBSSN
High School, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN
American Flag League, women’s championship 3 p.m. CBSSN
High school, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Alcorn St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, Chicago at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL
Men’s college, Southern Utah at San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NFL preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon 10 p.m. FS2
SWIMMING
International Swimming League 9 a.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series bracket final: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) 9:30 a.m. ABC
Little League World Series, bracket final: Honolulu (HI) vs. Taylor (Mich.) 12:30 p.m. ABC
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Boston at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
BIG3 noon CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. FS1
RODEO
Tractor Supply Company Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Wheelchair Rugby; Wheelchair Basketball; Swimming; Track and Field 10 p.m. NBCSN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgium Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, North Carolina at Ohio St. 10:30 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Florida St. at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, San Diego St. at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Long Beach St. at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, consolation game 7 a.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at Atlanta 10 a.m. TBS
Little League World Series, championship game noon ABC
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 11 a.m. Golf
SWIMMING
International Swimming League, Naples 9 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Dallas 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Miami at Cincinnati 1 p.m. CBS
NFL preseason, Las Vegas at San Francisco 1 p.m. NFL
CFL, Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, New England at N.Y. Giants 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Cleveland at Atlanta 5 p.m. NBC
RODEO
PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy 11 a.m. CBS
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Table Tennis; Swimming; Track and Field 6 p.m. NBCSN
Wheelchair Tennis; Swimming; Sitting Volleyball; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
