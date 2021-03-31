THURSDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
High school, Milton (GA) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 9 a.m. ESPNU
High school, Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. AZ Compass 3 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Charlotte at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. TNT
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Washington 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Ole Miss at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, Houston at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis
SOFTBALL
College, Texas A&M at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 4:30 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Carolina at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Minnesota at Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Girls high school, Paul VI (VA) vs. Lake Highland Prep (FL) 7:30 a.m. ESPNU
Girls high school, Freemont (UT) vs. Westlake (GA) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, teams TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Final Four, South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN
Women’s Final Four, Arizona vs. Connecticut 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Milwaukee at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College, Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
MLB regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Stanford at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
SOFTBALL
College, Kentucky at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Wrestling 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 255, Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 6 p.m. SHO
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. West Brom 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
