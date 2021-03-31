on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

High school, Milton (GA) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 9 a.m. ESPNU

High school, Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. AZ Compass 3 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Charlotte at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Denver at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. TNT

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Washington 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Ole Miss at Florida 5 p.m. SEC

College, Washington at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, Houston at Oakland 7 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

SOFTBALL

College, Texas A&M at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 4:30 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Carolina at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Minnesota at Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

Girls high school, Paul VI (VA) vs. Lake Highland Prep (FL) 7:30 a.m. ESPNU

Girls high school, Freemont (UT) vs. Westlake (GA) 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Boys high school, Nationals semifinal, teams TBD 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s Final Four, South Carolina vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN

Women’s Final Four, Arizona vs. Connecticut 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Milwaukee at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration 4 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

College, Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

MLB regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

College, Stanford at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

SOFTBALL

College, Kentucky at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Oregon at Oregon St. 4:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Championship Tour: Newcastle Cup 3:30 p.m. FS2

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Wrestling 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 255, Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2 6 p.m. SHO

SOCCER

Premier League, Chelsea vs. West Brom 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

