SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Italian Serie A, Atalanta vs. Lazio 5:50 a.m. ESPN2

International friendly, U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago 4 p.m. FS1

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. America 5 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Temple at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 10 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Missouri at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, SMU at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Florida at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Alabama at South Carolina noon SEC

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Missouri St. noon CBSSN

Men’s college, St. John’s at Marquette 12:30 p.m. FOX

Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Baylor at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colgate at Holy Cross 2 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Washington St. at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UNLV at Nevada 6:30 p.m. FS1

WRESTLING

College, Illinois at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Ohio St. at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten

ACTION SPORTS

Winter X Games 2021 10 a.m. ABC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

American Track League 11 a.m. ESPN2

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU

FOOTBALL

College, Hula Bowl 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, SE Missouri St. at UT-Martin 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Duke at Miami 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, NC State at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Portland at Milwaukee 5 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, South Carolina St. at NC Central 6 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN

