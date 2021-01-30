SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Italian Serie A, Atalanta vs. Lazio 5:50 a.m. ESPN2
International friendly, U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago 4 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. America 5 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Temple at Tulane 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Connecticut at DePaul 10 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Missouri at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, SMU at Houston 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Alabama at South Carolina noon SEC
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Missouri St. noon CBSSN
Men’s college, St. John’s at Marquette 12:30 p.m. FOX
Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Stephen F. Austin St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Baylor at Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Stanford at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Georgia at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colgate at Holy Cross 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Rutgers at Northwestern 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Washington St. at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, UNLV at Nevada 6:30 p.m. FS1
WRESTLING
College, Illinois at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Ohio St. at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten
ACTION SPORTS
Winter X Games 2021 10 a.m. ABC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
American Track League 11 a.m. ESPN2
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
College, Hula Bowl 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, SE Missouri St. at UT-Martin 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Duke at Miami 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, NC State at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Northwestern 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Portland at Milwaukee 5 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, South Carolina St. at NC Central 6 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN
