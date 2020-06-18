Golf
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage Top 10
Thursday at Hilton Head, S.C.
Purse: $7,100,000
Yardage: 7,099; Par: 71
First Round
Ian Poulter 33-31—64
Mark Hubbard 31-33—64
Sebastián Muñoz 33-32—65
Viktor Hovland 31-34—65
Michael Thompson 34-31—65
Webb Simpson 31-34—65
Dylan Frittelli 33-32—65
Brice Garnett 33-32—65
Ryan Palmer 31-34—65
Matthew NeSmith 34-32—66
Jordan Spieth 29-37—66
Tony Finau 33-33—66
Matthew Fitzpatrick 34-32—66
Erik van Rooyen 31-35—66
Mackenzie Hughes 34-32—66
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dillon Dingler.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP C.J. Van Eyk, RHP Trent Palmer, and OF Zach Britton.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
DETROIT PISTONS — Named Troy Weaver as GM.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mark Azevedo as Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel, David Black as National Scout, and John Cleary as West Area Scout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed G Carlos Avilez.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Pablo Bonilla. Returned D Jorge Moreira from on loan to Superliga, Argentina side River Plate.
