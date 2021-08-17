on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Texas 5 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

Little League World Series final, Okla. vs. Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at New York 4 p.m. CBSSN

SOCCER

CONCACAF League, Santos de Guapiles vs. Verdes 5 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF League, Marathón vs. Diriangén 7 p.m. FS2

GOLF

Women’s British Open 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

Little League World Series, Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Manchester (Conn.) 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at Texas 11 a.m. Root

Little League World Series, Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Hamilton (Ohio) noon ESPN

Little League World Series, Hastings (Neb.) vs. Toms River (N.J.) 2 p.m. ESPN

Little League World Series, Hooksett (N.H.) vs. Torrance (Calif.) 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 3 p.m. Golf

Women’s British Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

SOCCER

Women’s college, Colorado St. at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, New England at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NFL

CFL, Edmonton at BC 7 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

