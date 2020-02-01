on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Burnley vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, FC Koln vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg 9 a.m. FS2

Italy, Udinese vs. FC Internazionale Milano 11:30 a.m. ESPNN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, South Florida at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 10 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. Root

Women’s college, Florida at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Illinois at Iowa 10 a.m. FS1

NBA, New Orleans at Houston 11 a.m. ABC

Women’s college, United States at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Rutgers at Minnesota noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas A&M at LSU noon SEC

Men’s college, Utah at UCLA noon FS1

Women’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

HOCKEY

NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington 9:30 a.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon CBS

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM

MONDAY

TENNIS

ATP, Cordoba Open 10:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier, Cordoba, Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Carolina at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Oregon at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Baylor at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Panama vs. Haiti 3 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 5:30 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at Detroit 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.