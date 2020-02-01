SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Burnley vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, FC Koln vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg 9 a.m. FS2
Italy, Udinese vs. FC Internazionale Milano 11:30 a.m. ESPNN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, South Florida at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Illinois at Iowa 10 a.m. FS1
NBA, New Orleans at Houston 11 a.m. ABC
Women’s college, United States at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Rutgers at Minnesota noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at LSU noon SEC
Men’s college, Utah at UCLA noon FS1
Women’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington 9:30 a.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon CBS
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
MONDAY
TENNIS
ATP, Cordoba Open 10:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier, Cordoba, Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Baylor at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Panama vs. Haiti 3 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 5:30 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at Detroit 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
