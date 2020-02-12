on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf

SOFTBALL

College, South Carolina vs. Texas Tech 9:30 a.m. SEC

College, Kansas vs. Missouri 10 a.m. ESPNU

College, Washington vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 1 p.m. FS2

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 2:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 1 At Daytona 4 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 2 At Daytona 5:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Iowa at Maryland 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Memphis at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wichita St. at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Auburn at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Iowa at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Boston 5 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Washington at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Murray St. at Austin Peay St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Utah at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, San Francisco at Santa Clara 6 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Arizona at California 7:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, BYU at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, San Diego at Pepperdine 8 p.m. Root

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia at Florida 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg, Hua-Hin 11 p.m. Tennis

FOOTBALL

Australian women, Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons 12:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Michigan vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Yale at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNN

Men’s college, Akron at Central Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Illinois-Chicago at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Rider at Siena 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Stanford at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

FOOTBALL

Australian women, North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2

Australian women, Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers 10 p.m. FS2

Australian women, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers midnight (Sat) FS2

GOLF

Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Australian Open 7 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

College, Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

SOCCER

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Southampton vs. Burnley 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SOFTBALL

College, Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina 7 a.m. ESPNU

College, Kansas vs. Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

College, Florida St. vs. Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU

College, Alabama vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU

TENNIS

ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.