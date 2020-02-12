THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Australian Open 6 p.m. Golf
SOFTBALL
College, South Carolina vs. Texas Tech 9:30 a.m. SEC
College, Kansas vs. Missouri 10 a.m. ESPNU
College, Washington vs. Alabama 1 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 1 p.m. FS2
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona practice 2:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 1 At Daytona 4 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Duel 2 At Daytona 5:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Iowa at Maryland 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Memphis at Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Wichita St. at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Syracuse at North Carolina 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Auburn at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Iowa at Indiana 5 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Boston 5 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Colorado at Oregon 6 p.m. ESPN; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Washington at USC 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Murray St. at Austin Peay St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Utah at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, San Francisco at Santa Clara 6 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Arizona at California 7:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, BYU at Loyola Marymount 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, San Diego at Pepperdine 8 p.m. Root
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at Florida 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg, Hua-Hin 11 p.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
Australian women, Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons 12:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona qualifying noon FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona practice 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 practice 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Truck Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
College, Michigan vs. Vanderbilt 4 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Davidson at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Yale at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNN
Men’s college, Akron at Central Michigan 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, St. John’s at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Illinois-Chicago at Wright St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Rider at Siena 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Stanford at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon at UCLA 8 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
FOOTBALL
Australian women, North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 8 p.m. FS2
Australian women, Gold Coast Suns vs. Richmond Tigers 10 p.m. FS2
Australian women, West Coast Eagles vs. Fremantle Dockers midnight (Sat) FS2
GOLF
Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Australian Open 7 p.m. Golf
HOCKEY
College, Michigan at Michigan St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
SOCCER
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 11:30 a.m. FS2
England, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Southampton vs. Burnley 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SOFTBALL
College, Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina 7 a.m. ESPNU
College, Kansas vs. Georgia 9 a.m. SEC
College, Florida St. vs. Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU
College, Alabama vs. UCLA 1 p.m. ESPNU
TENNIS
ATP, New York Open 4:30 p.m. Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
