Sports on television
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. ROOT
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Charlotte at Boston 10 a.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Utah at Toronto 3 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 6:30 a.m. NFL
NFL, Buffalo at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Detroit 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Denver at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 6:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Midwest Nationals 11 a.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Aston Villa 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s College, Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland noon ABC
Women’s College, UCLA at Oregon St. noon PAC12
Men’s College, Indiana at Michigan 1 p.m. BIG10
MLS, Seattle at Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán 4 p.m. FS2
MONDAY
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Detroit at Seattle 6:30 p.m. ROOT
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Preseason, Philadelphia at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Sacramento at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBATV
NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli: L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5 p.m. ESPN2
Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. GOLF
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest noon USA
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Unlimited digital access to all online content*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.