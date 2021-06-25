on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Nationals qualifying 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono, Race 1 noon NBCSN

SRX Series, Eldora 5 p.m. CBS

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ABC

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United at Portland 8:30 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf

European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BASEBALL

College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State) 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Cleveland at Minnesota 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root

MLB, Kansas City at Texas 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX

College World Series, Texas vs. Mississippi St. (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout 4 1 p.m. CBSSN

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 1 p.m. NBC

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono 9 a.m. NBCSN

NHRA, Nationals 11 a.m. FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono, Race 2 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. ABC

Copa America, Brazil vs. Ecuador 1:55 p.m. FOX

Copa America, Venezuela vs. Peru 2 p.m. FS2

MLS, Columbus Crew at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root

MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

Women’s PGA Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf

OLYMPIC TRIALS

Paralympic Trials, Track and Field; Swimming 10:30 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at Las Vegas 1 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 4 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 3 4:30 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

