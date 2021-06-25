SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9 a.m. FS1
NHRA, Nationals qualifying 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono, Race 1 noon NBCSN
SRX Series, Eldora 5 p.m. CBS
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Minnesota United at Portland 8:30 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf
European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BASEBALL
College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State) 11 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Cleveland at Minnesota 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root
MLB, Kansas City at Texas 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX
College World Series, Texas vs. Mississippi St. (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout 4 1 p.m. CBSSN
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 1 p.m. NBC
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono 9 a.m. NBCSN
NHRA, Nationals 11 a.m. FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono, Race 2 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Portugal 11:30 a.m. ABC
Copa America, Brazil vs. Ecuador 1:55 p.m. FOX
Copa America, Venezuela vs. Peru 2 p.m. FS2
MLS, Columbus Crew at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
Women’s PGA Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf
OLYMPIC TRIALS
Paralympic Trials, Track and Field; Swimming 10:30 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle at Las Vegas 1 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Atlanta 5:30 p.m. TNT
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 4 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 3 4:30 a.m. (Mon) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
