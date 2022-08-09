WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
Little League, Midwest Regional: Missouri vs. Iowa 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. TBD 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
Little League, Northwest Regional: Oregon vs. TBD noon ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
Little League, Great Lakes Regional 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Metro Regional: New Jersey vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Kansas City 5 p.m. FS1
Little League, West Regional: Arizona vs. TBD 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid vs. Frankfurt noon CBSSN
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Spain vs. Brazil 3:50 p.m. FS2
MLS All-Star Game, MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars 5:30 p.m. ESPN
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica vs. Australia 6:50 p.m. FS2
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64 3 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s, Dominican Rep. U-22 vs. Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
WNBA, Minnesota at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
THURSDAY
DP World Tour/LPGA, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16 4 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest Regional 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington DC vs. TBD 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
Little League, Mountain Regional: Montana vs. TBD noon ESPN
Little League, New England Regional: Maine vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati 4 p.m. FOX
Little League, Northwest Regional: Washington vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Ghana vs. United States 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Nigeria 3:50 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs. Korea Republic 6:50 p.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Men’s, Tec de Monterrey vs. Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
WNBA, Chicago at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at New England 4 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Brisbane 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Apuzzo 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Moreno vs. Team Glynn 5 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
