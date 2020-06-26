on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich 6:20 a.m. FS1

Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 6:20 a.m. FS2

FA Cup, Norwich City vs. Manchester United 9:25 a.m. ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup, North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns 9:30 a.m. CBS

Serie A, Cagliari vs. Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9:30 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 12:30 p.m. Fox

GOLF

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races noon FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC

BOXING

Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela 8 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

Australia, Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows 8 p.m. FS2

Australia, Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Pocono 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono 1 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Utah Championship 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

FA Cup, Sheffield United vs. Arsenal 4:55 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Watford vs. Southampton 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Hellas Verona 10:25 a.m. ESPN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open, Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 8:30 a.m. Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis

The 2020 (Re)Open, Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

