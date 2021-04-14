THURSDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 9:30 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage noon MLB
MLB, Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 12:30 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Auburn at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
College, South Carolina at LSU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
SOCCER
Women’s college, Big Ten, Iowa at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
CONCACAF Champions League, Columbus Crew vs. Real Estelí 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Champions League, Monterrey vs. Club Atlético Pantoja 7 p.m. FS1
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 3:30 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Boston at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNU
NHRA, Las Vegas qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf
LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Monte-Carlo Masters 9 a.m. Root
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, NCAA Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
College, Michigan at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
College, Connecticut at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur noon NBCSN
Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders 6:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
BASKETBALL
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at San Antonio 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, New York at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
College, Maryland at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 7 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
