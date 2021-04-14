on the air

THURSDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 9:30 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage noon MLB

MLB, Seattle at Baltimore (DH) 12:30 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Auburn at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

College, South Carolina at LSU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

SOCCER

Women’s college, Big Ten, Iowa at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Big Ten, Rutgers vs. Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

CONCACAF Champions League, Columbus Crew vs. Real Estelí 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Champions League, Monterrey vs. Club Atlético Pantoja 7 p.m. FS1

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 3:30 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Boston at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 5:25 a.m. ESPNU

NHRA, Las Vegas qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 4:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, Chubb Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon Golf

LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Austrian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Monte-Carlo Masters 9 a.m. Root

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, NCAA Championships 3 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Atlanta at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Michigan at Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Ole Miss at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC

College, Connecticut at Creighton 4 p.m. FS2

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Premier League, Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur noon NBCSN

Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MLS, Minnesota United at Seattle Sounders 6:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA, L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at San Antonio 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, New York at Dallas 6:30 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, Maryland at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Narrabeen Classic 7 p.m. FS2

