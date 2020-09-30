on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB playoffs, Cincinnati at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN

MLB playoffs, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ABC

MLB playoffs, Chicago White Sox at Oakland noon ESPN

MLB playoffs, St. Louis at San Diego 2 p.m. ESPN2

MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB playoffs, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 247, Daley vs. Anderson 1 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Denver at N.Y. Jets 5:20 p.m. NFL

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. Tennis

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge 2 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ABC

MLB, Cincinnati at Atlanta noon ESPN

MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Harvest GP Race 1 12:30 p.m. USA

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Finals, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ABC

SOCCER

Women’s College, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU

FOOTBALL

College, Louisiana Tech at BYU 6 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs 11:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

French Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

