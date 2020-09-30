THURSDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB playoffs, Cincinnati at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN
MLB playoffs, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ABC
MLB playoffs, Chicago White Sox at Oakland noon ESPN
MLB playoffs, St. Louis at San Diego 2 p.m. ESPN2
MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB playoffs, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 247, Daley vs. Anderson 1 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at N.Y. Jets 5:20 p.m. NFL
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. Tennis
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge 2 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Cincinnati at Atlanta noon ESPN
MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Harvest GP Race 1 12:30 p.m. USA
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Finals, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ABC
SOCCER
Women’s College, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
College, Louisiana Tech at BYU 6 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs 11:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
