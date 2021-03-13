SUNDAY
BASKETBALL Time TV
Men’s college, Patriot final, Loyola (MD) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Atlantic 10, UMass vs. VCU 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Atlantic 10, VCU vs. St. Bonaventure 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, SEC, LSU vs. Alabama 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Big 12, West Virginia vs. Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Southland, Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, NEC, Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, AAC, Cincinnati vs. Houston 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Big Ten, Ohio St. vs. Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Patriot, Lehigh vs. Boston Univ. 1 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Portland at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans 6 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, NHRA Gatornationals 9 a.m. FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix 12:30 p.m. FOX
HOCKEY
College, Big Ten, Penn St. vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Big Ten, Michigan St. vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten
NHL, Los Angeles at Colorado 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
College, Big Ten, Ohio St. vs. Michigan 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, UCLA at Utah noon Pac-12
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
Premier League, Manchester United vs. West Ham 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, St. Louis at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB
GOLF
Players Championship 10 a.m. NBC
SOFTBALL
College, Arkansas at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
College, Alabama at Auburn noon SEC
College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 2 p.m. SEC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
Men’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St. noon ESPN2
LACROSSE
College, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPNU
SAILING
America’s Cup 8 p.m. NBCSN
MONDAY
SOCCER
Men’s college, Rutgers (Camden) at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 11 a.m. Big Ten
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool 12:55 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Cincinnati at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. MLB
HOCKEY
College, NCHC semifinal, TBD vs. St. Cloud St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
College, Big Ten semifinal, TBD vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN
College, Big Ten semifinal, teams TBD 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, NCHC semifinal, Denver vs. North Dakota 6 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
BASKETBALL
NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Brooklyn 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 7:35 p.m. ESPN
