SUNDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Patriot final, Loyola (MD) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Atlantic 10, UMass vs. VCU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Atlantic 10, VCU vs. St. Bonaventure 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, SEC, LSU vs. Alabama 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Big 12, West Virginia vs. Baylor 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Southland, Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, NEC, Wagner at Mount St. Mary’s 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, AAC, Cincinnati vs. Houston 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Big Ten, Ohio St. vs. Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBS

Women’s college, Patriot, Lehigh vs. Boston Univ. 1 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Portland at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, L.A. Clippers at New Orleans 6 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, NHRA Gatornationals 9 a.m. FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix 12:30 p.m. FOX

HOCKEY

College, Big Ten, Penn St. vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Big Ten, Michigan St. vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. Big Ten

NHL, Los Angeles at Colorado 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

College, Big Ten, Ohio St. vs. Michigan 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, UCLA at Utah noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

Premier League, Manchester United vs. West Ham 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, St. Louis at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB

GOLF

Players Championship 10 a.m. NBC

SOFTBALL

College, Arkansas at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

College, Alabama at Auburn noon SEC

College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 2 p.m. SEC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

Men’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St. noon ESPN2

LACROSSE

College, Michigan at Ohio St. 1 p.m. ESPNU

SAILING

America’s Cup 8 p.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

SOCCER

Men’s college, Rutgers (Camden) at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Indiana 11 a.m. Big Ten

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool 12:55 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Washington at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Cincinnati at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. MLB

HOCKEY

College, NCHC semifinal, TBD vs. St. Cloud St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

College, Big Ten semifinal, TBD vs. Wisconsin 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

NHL, Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 4 p.m. NBCSN

College, Big Ten semifinal, teams TBD 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, NCHC semifinal, Denver vs. North Dakota 6 p.m. CBSSN

SOFTBALL

College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

NBA, N.Y. Knicks at Brooklyn 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 7:35 p.m. ESPN

