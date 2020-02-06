on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL Time TV/Radio

College, Northwestern vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12

College, Arizona vs. Kansas 11:30 a.m. Pac-12

College, Portland St. at Arizona St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

The Match In Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

SOCCER

Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 11:30 a.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship semifinal, United States vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1

Mexico, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS2

England, Everton vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf

LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 6:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Niagara at Manhattan 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Toronto at Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, South Alabama at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Women’s college, UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 3 p.m. FS1

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 12:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. SC Paderborn 07 6:30 a.m. FS2

England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC

Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOFTBALL

College, Arizona vs. Portland St. 8 a.m. Pac-12

College, Arizona vs. Western Michigan 10:30 a.m. Pac-12

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 8:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice noon FS1

ARCA, Daytona 1:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 9 p.m. FS2

NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 10:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, LSU at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, SMU at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Florida at Ole Miss 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Villanova 11:30 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne noon NBCSN

Men’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, East Carolina at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Stanford at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Alabama at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, San Jose St. at Nevada 4 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Kansas St. at Iowa St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Fresno St. at UNLV 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, California at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 7 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, USC at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS

LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 5:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Montpellier/Pune 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

FOOTBALL

XFL, Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders 11 a.m. ABC

XFL, L.A. Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. Fox

BOXING

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 6 p.m. Sho

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

