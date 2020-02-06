FRIDAY
SOFTBALL Time TV/Radio
College, Northwestern vs. Utah 9 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Kansas 11:30 a.m. Pac-12
College, Portland St. at Arizona St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
TENNIS
The Match In Africa, Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune; Fed Cup 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
SOCCER
Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg 11:30 a.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship semifinal, United States vs. Mexico 7 p.m. FS1
Mexico, Tijuana vs. Toluca 7 p.m. FS2
England, Everton vs. Crystal Palace 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon Golf
LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 6:30 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Harvard at Yale 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Niagara at Manhattan 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall 4 p.m. FS2
NBA, Toronto at Indiana 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, South Alabama at Troy 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Central Michigan at Buffalo 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
NBA, Portland at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Women’s college, UCLA at Stanford 8 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon St. 8 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 3 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 12:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
HOCKEY
College, Wisconsin at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. SC Paderborn 07 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Arizona vs. Portland St. 8 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Western Michigan 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 8:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice noon FS1
ARCA, Daytona 1:30 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 9 p.m. FS2
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 10:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, LSU at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, SMU at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Florida at Ole Miss 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Villanova 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, East Carolina at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Stanford at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Alabama at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, San Jose St. at Nevada 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Iowa St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Fresno St. at UNLV 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, California at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, USC at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 5:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
FOOTBALL
XFL, Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, L.A. Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. Fox
BOXING
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 6 p.m. Sho
