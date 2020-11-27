on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Everton vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. NBC

Premier League, West Brom vs. Sheffield United noon NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Penn St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC

College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FOX

College, Kent St. at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Maryland at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Bowling Green at Ohio 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Vanderbilt at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, North Texas at Texas-San Antonio noon Root

College, Auburn at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Pittsburgh at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Northwestern at Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Troy at Appalachian State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, San Jose St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

College, Rutgers at Purdue 1 p.m. FS1

College, San Diego St. at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12

College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kansas St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Memphis at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Duke at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root

College, Utah at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Georgia at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Arizona at UCLA 5 p.m. FOX

College, TCU at Kansas 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, South Carolina vs. Liberty 1 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. Villanova 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Montana at Southern Cal 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, E. Washington at Washington St. 8 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

MLS playoffs, Orlando City vs. New England noon ABC

MLS playoffs, Columbus vs. Nashville 5 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Richmond at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Houston Baptist at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Houston vs. Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at Atlanta 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Arizona at New England OR San Francisco at L.A. Rams 10 a.m. OR 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

