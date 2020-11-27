SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Burnley 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Everton vs. Leeds United 9:30 a.m. NBC
Premier League, West Brom vs. Sheffield United noon NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Penn St. at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC
College, Texas Tech at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Kent St. at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Maryland at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Bowling Green at Ohio 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Vanderbilt at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, North Texas at Texas-San Antonio noon Root
College, Auburn at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St. 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Pittsburgh at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Northwestern at Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Troy at Appalachian State 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, San Jose St. at Boise St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
College, Rutgers at Purdue 1 p.m. FS1
College, San Diego St. at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, LSU at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Kansas St. at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Memphis at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Duke at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
College, Utah at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Georgia at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Arizona at UCLA 5 p.m. FOX
College, TCU at Kansas 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, South Carolina vs. Liberty 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. Villanova 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Montana at Southern Cal 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, E. Washington at Washington St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
MLS playoffs, Orlando City vs. New England noon ABC
MLS playoffs, Columbus vs. Nashville 5 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Richmond at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Houston Baptist at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, UMass-Lowell at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Dakota St. at Creighton 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Houston vs. Texas Tech 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, San Francisco vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 5 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at Atlanta 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at New England OR San Francisco at L.A. Rams 10 a.m. OR 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Chicago at Green Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
