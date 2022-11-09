THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Charleston Southern at Ohio State. 3:30 p.m. BIG10
NBA, Philadelphia at Atlanta. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
NBA, Portland at New Orleans. 5 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Central Michigan at Marquette. 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Bethune-Cookman at Indiana. 5:30 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Northern Arizona at Arizona State. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, North Dakota at Creighton. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Alabama State at USC. 8 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, Tulsa at Memphis. 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Georgia Southern at Louisiana. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NFL, Atlanta at Carolina. 5:15 p.m. AMAZON PRIME
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, Round 1. 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open, Round 1. 10 a.m. GOLF
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 1. 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 2. 12:30 a.m. (Fri) GOLF
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 9 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Women’s, United States vs Germany. 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Oregon State at Washington. 6 p.m. PAC12OR
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, Kansas State vs Wisconsin. 1:30 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, South Carolina at Maryland. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Houston vs Saint Joseph’s. 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Boston University at Connecticut. 3 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Michigan State vs Gonzaga. 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Austin Peay State at Purdue. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Villanova at Temple. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Kansas State at California. 4 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Duquesne at Kentucky. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Denver at Boston. 4 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Stanford vs Wisconsin. 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Montana at Xavier. 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Princeton at Navy. 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Missouri-Kansas City at Illinois. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Eastern Michigan vs Michigan. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Southern at Arizona. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Florida A&M at Oregon State. 6 p.m. PAC12OR
NBA, Minnesota at Memphis. 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s College, Western Illinois at DePaul. 7 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Long Beach State at UCLA. 8 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, UC Irvine at Oregon. 8 p.m. PAC12OR
FOOTBALL
College, East Carolina at Cincinnati. 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado at USC. 6:30 p.m. FS1
College, Fresno State at UNLV. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship, Round 2. 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open, Round 2. 10 a.m. GOLF
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Round 2. 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 3. 12:30 a.m. (Sat) GOLF
HOCKEY
Women’s College, teams TBA. 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix Practice. 7:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying. 10:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Saint Mirren vs Rangers. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs Brentford. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Source: Nielsen
