FRIDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 1st round 10 a.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Oaks noon NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, 3rd round 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, 3rd round 4 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Norway vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ESPNNEWS
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Venice (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBD NBCSN
NHL, Vancouver vs. Vegas, if necessary TBD TBD
SATURDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Championship, 2nd round 10 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League, Macedonia vs. Armenia 5:50 a.m. ESPNEWS
UEFA Nations League, Iceland vs. England 9 a.m. ABC
Canadian Premier League, Valour vs. Forge 9 a.m. FS2
NWSL, Sky Blue at Washington Spirit 10 a.m. CBS
UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs. Croatia 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Fox
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Indianapolis qualifying 11 a.m. FS1
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open, 3rd round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, 3rd round 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Eastern Kentucky at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN
College, Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, SMU at Texas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Hawthorn 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, San Diego at Oakland 1 p.m. Fox
MLB, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
