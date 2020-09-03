on the air

FRIDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 2nd round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 1st round 10 a.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Oaks noon NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, 3rd round 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, 3rd round 4 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Norway vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ESPNNEWS

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 6:30 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee vs. Miami 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

High school, IMG Academy (FL) vs. Venice (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Port Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBD NBCSN

NHL, Vancouver vs. Vegas, if necessary TBD TBD

SATURDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Andalucia Masters, 3rd round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 2nd round 10 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League, Macedonia vs. Armenia 5:50 a.m. ESPNEWS

UEFA Nations League, Iceland vs. England 9 a.m. ABC

Canadian Premier League, Valour vs. Forge 9 a.m. FS2

NWSL, Sky Blue at Washington Spirit 10 a.m. CBS

UEFA Nations League, Portugal vs. Croatia 11:30 a.m. ABC

MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Fox

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 9:30 a.m. NBC

NHRA, Indianapolis qualifying 11 a.m. FS1

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Road Atlanta 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 3rd round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, 3rd round 4 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 8 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Eastern Kentucky at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN

College, Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, SMU at Texas State 1:30 p.m. ESPN

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Hawthorn 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Essendon 10:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast Eagles 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, San Diego at Oakland 1 p.m. Fox

MLB, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

NBA, Toronto vs. Boston 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBC

