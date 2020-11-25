THURSDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Chicago St. at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Bradley at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Kansas 10:30 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Nevada at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, La Salle at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Auburn vs. Saint Joseph’s 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, California vs. Northwest University 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Teams TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Houston at Detroit 9:30 a.m. CBS
College, Colorado St. at Air Force 11 a.m. CBSSN
NFL, Washington at Dallas 1:30 p.m. FOX
College, New Mexico at Utah St. 4 p.m. FS1
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 3 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Auburn vs. Gonzaga 8 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Virginia vs. San Francisco 8:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Toledo at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Northwest University at Oregon St. 10 a.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Ohio at Illinois 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Kansas vs. Saint Joseph’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Navy at Maryland noon Big Ten
Men’s college, UCLA vs. Pepperdine noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Southern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Grambling State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, North Florida at NC State 2:30 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Marquette 4 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Hartford at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Mercer at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Colorado at Kansas St. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Iowa State at Texas 9 a.m. ABC
College, Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. FOX
College, Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, UCF at South Florida 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 1 p.m. CBSSN
College, Wyoming at UNLV 1 p.m. FS1
College, Stanford at California 1 p.m. FOX
College, Oregon at Oregon State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Women’s International Friendly, Netherlands vs. United States 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.