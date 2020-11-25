on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

HORSE RACING Time TV

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Chicago St. at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Bradley at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Gonzaga vs. Kansas 10:30 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Nevada at Nebraska 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, La Salle at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Teams TBD 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Auburn vs. Saint Joseph’s 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, California vs. Northwest University 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Teams TBD 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Houston at Detroit 9:30 a.m. CBS

College, Colorado St. at Air Force 11 a.m. CBSSN

NFL, Washington at Dallas 1:30 p.m. FOX

College, New Mexico at Utah St. 4 p.m. FS1

GOLF

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix practice 3 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Auburn vs. Gonzaga 8 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Virginia vs. San Francisco 8:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Toledo at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Northwest University at Oregon St. 10 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Ohio at Illinois 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Sam Houston St. at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kansas vs. Saint Joseph’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Navy at Maryland noon Big Ten

Men’s college, UCLA vs. Pepperdine noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Southern at Iowa 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Grambling State at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, North Florida at NC State 2:30 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Teams TBD 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Eastern Illinois at Marquette 4 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Hartford at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Mercer at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Colorado at Kansas St. 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

College, Iowa State at Texas 9 a.m. ABC

College, Nebraska at Iowa 10 a.m. FOX

College, Notre Dame at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, UCF at South Florida 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 1 p.m. CBSSN

College, Wyoming at UNLV 1 p.m. FS1

College, Stanford at California 1 p.m. FOX

College, Oregon at Oregon State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Women’s International Friendly, Netherlands vs. United States 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship 2 a.m. (Sat) Golf

