SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

FA Women’s Super League, Everton vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans 9 a.m. NBC

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying 11:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Motul Petit Le Mans noon NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Coppin St. at Connecticut 9 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Dartmouth at Georgetown 11 a.m. FS2

Men’s college, Saint Peter’s at St. John’s 1 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Central Michigan at DePaul 3 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Troy at Butler 5 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Texas at Gonzaga 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Oklahoma at Baylor 9 a.m. FOX

College, Rutgers at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Bucknell at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Mississippi St. at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Northwestern at Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, UCF at SMU 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, New Mexico St. at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

College, West Virginia at Kansas St. 9 a.m. FS1

College, Utah at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Purdue at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Georgia at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Miami at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Iowa St. at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Maryland at Michigan St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, South Carolina at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC

College, Tulsa at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Stanford at Oregon St. 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Air Force at Colorado St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Kentucky at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arizona St. at Washington 4 p.m. FS1

College, Notre Dame at Virginia 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Kansas at Texas 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Arkansas at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, TCU at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m. FOX

College, Colorado at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12

College, Washington St. at Oregon 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Nevada at San Diego St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Utah St. at San Jose St. 7:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Championship midnight Golf

BASEBALL

Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game 4 p.m. MLB

BOXING

David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis 6 p.m. Sho

HOCKEY

NHL, Minnesota at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TENNIS

World Team Tennis 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Grand Prix of Brazil 8:55 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA, Pomona (CA) Finals 1 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, East Tennessee St. at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Yale at Seton Hall 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Florida St. at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Western Michigan at Purdue 11:30 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Texas at Stanford noon ESPN

Women’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Kentucky at Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Drexel at Syracuse 2 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Asheville Championship 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Asheville Championship final 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Portland at Denver 5 p.m. Root/Root+

SOCCER

Men’s college, Big Ten Championship: Indiana at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

FA Women’s Super League, Man City vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Spain vs. Sweden 11:30 a.m. ABC

NWSL, Washington at OL Reign noon CBSSN

NWSL, Chicago at Portland 2:30 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Cleveland at New England 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Atlanta at Dallas 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Seattle at Green Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Kansas City at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: NHK Trophy 1 p.m. NBC

TENNIS

World Team Tennis 6 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

