FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU

ARCA, Pocono 3 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf

European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2

College World Series, TBD vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. Root

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 2 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS, Orlando City at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 261, Johnson vs. Moldavsky 6 p.m. Sho

Professional Fighters League 7 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, N. Melbourne vs. Gold Coast Suns 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Sydney 11:30 p.m. FS2

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9 a.m. FS1

NHRA, Nationals qualifying 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono noon NBCSN

SRX Series, Eldora 5 p.m. CBS

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ABC

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Minnesota United at Portland 8 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Washington at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf

European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BASEBALL

College World Series, Game 13 (if nec.) 11 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Cleveland at Minnesota 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root

MLB, Kansas City at Texas 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX

College World Series, Game 14 (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 1 p.m. NBC

U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Montreal at Vegas (if nec.) 5 p.m. NBCSN

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

