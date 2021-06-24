FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPNU
ARCA, Pocono 3 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon Golf
European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. NC State 11 a.m. ESPN2
College World Series, TBD vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 5 p.m. Root
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 2 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS, Orlando City at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 261, Johnson vs. Moldavsky 6 p.m. Sho
Professional Fighters League 7 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, N. Melbourne vs. Gold Coast Suns 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Sydney 11:30 p.m. FS2
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 1 3:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Styrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Pocono 9 a.m. FS1
NHRA, Nationals qualifying 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono noon NBCSN
SRX Series, Eldora 5 p.m. CBS
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Wales vs. Denmark 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Italy vs. Austria 11:30 a.m. ABC
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City 2:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Minnesota United at Portland 8 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship noon Golf
European Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BASEBALL
College World Series, Game 13 (if nec.) 11 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Cleveland at Minnesota 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. Root
MLB, Kansas City at Texas 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX
College World Series, Game 14 (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Men’s Gymnastics 1 p.m. NBC
U.S. Olympic Trials, Track and Field 6 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Montreal at Vegas (if nec.) 5 p.m. NBCSN
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
