SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
Women’s British Open, 3rd round 6 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round noon CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 3rd round noon Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, York9 vs. Valour 9:45 a.m. FS2
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. Fox
BASKETBALL
NBA, Milwaukee vs. Orlando 10 a.m. TNT
WNBA, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC
NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Indiana vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, New York vs. Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 5:30 p.m. ABC
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, Minnesota at Kansas City 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
Korea, Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC
BOXING
PBC, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella 5 p.m. Fox
Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. GWS Giants 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
SUNDAY
GOLF
Women’s British Open, final round 5 a.m. Golf
Women’s British Open, final round 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 11:30 a.m. CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open noon ESPN2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa 8:45 a.m. FS2
Canadian Premier League, HFX Wanderers at Cavalry 11:45 a.m. FS2
UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich noon CBSSN
MLS, Seattle Sounders at Portland 7 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. ABC
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ABC
NBA, Toronto vs. Brooklyn 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Denver vs. Utah 6 p.m. TNT
BASEBALL
MLB, Houston at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, if necessary Time TBD TBD
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
