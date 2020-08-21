on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

Women’s British Open, 3rd round 6 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, 3rd round 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 3rd round noon CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, 3rd round noon Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, York9 vs. Valour 9:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 3 p.m. Fox

BASKETBALL

NBA, Milwaukee vs. Orlando 10 a.m. TNT

WNBA, Seattle vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA, Indiana vs. Miami 12:30 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Indiana vs. Chicago 2 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, New York vs. Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 5:30 p.m. ABC

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, Minnesota at Kansas City 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 6 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

Korea, Lotte Giants at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBC

BOXING

PBC, Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella 5 p.m. Fox

Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. St. Kilda 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. GWS Giants 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

SUNDAY

GOLF

Women’s British Open, final round 5 a.m. Golf

Women’s British Open, final round 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round 11:30 a.m. CBS

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open noon ESPN2

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa 8:45 a.m. FS2

Canadian Premier League, HFX Wanderers at Cavalry 11:45 a.m. FS2

UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich noon CBSSN

MLS, Seattle Sounders at Portland 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. ABC

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ABC

NBA, Toronto vs. Brooklyn 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Denver vs. Utah 6 p.m. TNT

BASEBALL

MLB, Houston at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dover (DE) 10 a.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Dover (DE) 1 p.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Vancouver vs. St. Louis, if necessary Time TBD TBD

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

