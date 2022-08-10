THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour/LPGA Tour, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16 4 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest Region: Iowa vs. N. Dakota 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic Region: Washington DC vs. Pennsylvania 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
Little League, Mountain Region: Montana vs. Nevada noon ESPN
Little League, New England Region Final: Maine vs. Massachusetts 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati 4 p.m. FOX
Little League, Northwest Region Final: Washington vs. Oregon (Bend North) 4 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Ghana vs. United States 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20 Women’s World Cup, France vs. Nigeria 3:50 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs. Korea Rep. 6:50 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live noon FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s, Tec de Monterrey vs. Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
WNBA, Chicago at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at New England 4 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Brisbane 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Johansen vs. Team Apuzzo 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Moreno vs. Team Glynn 5 p.m. ESPN2
FRIDAY
GOLF
DP World Tour/LPGA Tour, World Invitational 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, St. Jude Championship noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals 4 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada: Quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest Region Final: Missouri vs. TBD 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic Region Final: Del. vs. TBD noon ESPN
Little League, Mountain Region Final: Utah vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Metro Region Final: New York vs. N.J. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Texas 5 p.m. Root/Root+
Little League, West Region Final: Hawaii vs. TBD 6 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 2 p.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA Formula E, Seoul E-Prix 11:30 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series, Game 15 1 p.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series, Game 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Mulipola vs. Team Chidester 6 p.m. ESPNU
BASKETBALL
Girls high school, Under Armour Elite 24 2 p.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Under Armour Elite 24 4 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA, New York at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Seattle at Minnesota 6 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Dallas at Phoenix 7 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Atlanta at Detroit 3 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Green Bay at San Francisco 5:30 p.m. NBC, NFL
AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. North Melbourne 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Carlton 2 a.m. (Sat) FS1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 284, Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi 6 p.m. Sho
BOXING
Fight Night, Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan 7 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.