SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, New England at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m. ABC

MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC 3:30 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Indianapolis 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at Buffalo 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Pittsburgh at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, New Orleans at Tampa Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix Raceway noon NBC

TENNIS

College, ITA Fall National Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, ITA Fall National Championship 3 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

FOOTBALL

NFL, New England at N.Y. Jets 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

