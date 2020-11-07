SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, New England at Philadelphia 12:30 p.m. ABC
MLS, Portland at Los Angeles FC 3:30 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Baltimore at Indianapolis 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Buffalo 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Pittsburgh at Dallas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, New Orleans at Tampa Bay 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup 1 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix Raceway noon NBC
TENNIS
College, ITA Fall National Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, ITA Fall National Championship 3 p.m. ESPNU
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
FOOTBALL
NFL, New England at N.Y. Jets 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, teams TBD 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
