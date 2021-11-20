SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Everton 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leeds United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Napoli 9 a.m. CBSSN
MLS, Atlanta United at New York City FC noon ABC
MLS, Minnesota United at Portland 2:30 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon 7:30 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Norfolk St. at Xavier 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament final 10 a.m. ABC
Women’s college, Baylor at Maryland 10 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Texas at Tennessee 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Miss. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Massachusetts vs. Ball St. 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Myrtle Beach Invitational final: Utah St. vs. Oklahoma noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Princeton at Oregon St. noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament consolation round 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Southern at Nebraska 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Jacksonville Classic: LMU at Florida St. 2:30 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Virginia at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Louisiana at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Charleston Classic final: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Jacksonville Classic: SMU vs. Missouri 5 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Myrtle Beach Invitational: New Mexico St. vs. Indiana St. 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Roman Main Event Tournament final: Arizona vs. Michigan 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Roman Main Event Tournament: Wichita St. vs. UNLV 9 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Green Bay at Minnesota 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Cincinnati at Las Vegas 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Arizona at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour Golf, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
FISHING
Johnny Morris Bass Fishing Championships 1 p.m. NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Skate France 1 p.m. NBC
OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Trials, Curling 3 p.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Seattle 6 p.m. Root/Root+
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Jacksonville Classic consolation 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Seton Hall 3 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Cornell at Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Illinois at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Virginia at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Western Michigan at Iowa 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Jacksonville Classic final 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, California at Florida 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Arkansas at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Winthrop at Washington St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, TCU at Santa Clara 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Central Michigan 8 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Dixie St. at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s vs. Notre Dame 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Pepperdine at Fresno St. 10 p.m. CBSSN
TENNIS
World TeamTennis, Orange County vs. Springfield; San Diego vs. New York 3 p.m. Tennis
FOOTBALL
NFL, N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
