SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona (FL) 4 p.m. NBC
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 8 7 a.m. CNBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton vs. Leeds United 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Fulham 9:30 a.m. NBC
Scottish Premier League, Dundee United vs. Celtic 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
Travers Stakes 1:30 p.m. FOX
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Austin Peay St. at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSSN
High school, St. Joseph Prep (PA) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Nebraska vs. Northwestern 9:30 a.m. FOX
NFL preseason, Jacksonville at Atlanta noon NFL
College, Idaho St. at UNLV 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Stephen F. Austin St. vs. Jacksonville St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Wyoming at Illinois 1 p.m. Big Ten
High school, Los Alamitos (CA) at American Heritage (FL) 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Connecticut at Utah St. 1 p.m. FS1
NFL preseason, L.A. Rams at Cincinnati 3 p.m. NFL
College, Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Howard vs. Alabama St. 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Duncanville (TX) at S. Oak Cliff (TX) 4 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Lipscomb Academy (TN) vs. Thompson (AL) 6 p.m. ESPNU
NFL preseason, Minnesota at Denver 6 p.m. NFL
College, Nevada at New Mexico St. 7 p.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Hawaii 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, International Final: Chinese Taipei vs. Curaçao 9:30 a.m. ABC
Little League World Series, United States Final: Hawaii vs. Tennessee 12:30 p.m. ABC
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at Minnesota 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1
GOLF
PGA, Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA, Tour Championship 11:30 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SOFTBALL
Ath. Unlimited, Team McCleney vs. Team Chidester 10 a.m. ESPNU
Ath. Unlimited, Team Denham vs. Team Mulipola 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
ACTION SPORTS
Ultimate Disc, AUDL Championship 5 p.m. FS2
BOXING
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey 7:30 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Michelin GT Challenge at VIR 11 a.m. CNBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. West Ham United 6 a.m. USA
Premier League, Nott. Forest vs. Tottenham 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s college, Minnesota at Mississippi St. 10:30 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arkansas St. at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at Valour noon FS2
Men’s college, Villanova at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Third-Place Match: Netherlands vs. Brazil 3:20 p.m. FS2
Women’s college, UC San Diego at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, New York City FC at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12
U-20 Women’s World Cup, Final: Spain vs. Japan 6:55 p.m. FS1
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Consolation Game 7 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Championship Game noon ABC
MLB, Cleveland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Oakland 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at St. Louis 4 p.m. ESPN
Perfect Game Baseball 5 p.m. ESPNU
CYCLING
2022 Vuelta a España, Stage 9 7 a.m. CNBC
GOLF
PGA, Tour Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA, Tour Championship 10:30 a.m. NBC
LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open 10:30 a.m. CBS
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 1 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
High school, St. Xavier (OH) vs. Loyola Acad. (IL) 10 a.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. CBS
RODEO
PBR Team Series, Gambler Days 9:30 a.m. CBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Seattle at Las Vegas 1 p.m. ESPN
WNBA playoffs, Connecticut at Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available.
