SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas noon NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sebring 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Truck Series, Texas 5 p.m. FS1

IndyCar, Iowa Series 300 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Burnley 9:30 a.m. NBC

Serie A, Cagliari vs. Sassuolo 10 a.m. ESPN

MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

World Team Tennis, Orlando vs. Orange County 9 a.m. ESPN2

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament noon CBS

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Port Adelaide 8 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. West Coast 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Southampton 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Parma vs. Sampdoria 8 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City 8 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN

MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire 5 p.m. FS1

USL, Reno 1868 at Sacramento Republic 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NHRA, Summernationals at Indianapolis 9 a.m. Fox

NASCAR Cup Series, Texas noon NBCSN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 10 a.m. Golf

LACROSSE

MLL, New York at Chesapeake 10 a.m. ESPN2

MLL, Philadelphia at Denver 1 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

