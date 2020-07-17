SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Texas noon NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sebring 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Truck Series, Texas 5 p.m. FS1
IndyCar, Iowa Series 300 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Serie A, Atalanta at Hellas Verona 8 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Burnley 9:30 a.m. NBC
Serie A, Cagliari vs. Sassuolo 10 a.m. ESPN
MLS, Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
World Team Tennis, Orlando vs. Orange County 9 a.m. ESPN2
UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament noon CBS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2
Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Port Adelaide 8 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Melbourne 10:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. West Coast 1:30 a.m. (Sun) FS1
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Southampton 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Sampdoria 8 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City 8 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN
MLS, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Chicago Fire 5 p.m. FS1
USL, Reno 1868 at Sacramento Republic 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NHRA, Summernationals at Indianapolis 9 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Cup Series, Texas noon NBCSN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 10 a.m. Golf
LACROSSE
MLL, New York at Chesapeake 10 a.m. ESPN2
MLL, Philadelphia at Denver 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available.
