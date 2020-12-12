on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 5:05 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Fulham vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 9 a.m. NBC

U.S. Women’s Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 11 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, North Alabama at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan St. 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Richmond at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northern Illinois at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Francisco at California noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Cleveland St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, South Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Tennessee at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Portland St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, St. John’s at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Stanford at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Stanford at California 7 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, Arizona at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, N.Y. Jets at Seattle 1:05 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington vs. San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo 5:20 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

College, Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth 10 a.m. Root

College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 2 p.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Sam Houston State at LSU 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Utah at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Louisiana at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, William & Mary at George Washington 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Texas Tech at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Minnesota at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Northern Colorado at Colorado 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Marquette at Creighton 6 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, Baltimore at Cleveland 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.