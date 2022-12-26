Sports on television
TUESDAY, DEC. 27
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Northwestern State at Texas A&M. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Seton Hall at Marquette. 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, New York at Dallas. 5:30 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
College, Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs Buffalo. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs Utah State. 12:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs E. Carolina. 3:45 p.m. ESPN
College, Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs Oklahoma St. 7:15 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs Bournemouth. 9:30 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest. noon USA
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28
Men’s College, Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga. 2 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, UNC-Wilmington at Monmouth. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Tennessee at Ole Miss. 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Villanova at Connecticut. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Michigan at Nebraska. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Davidson at Fordham. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Florida at Auburn. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Mercer at Samford. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Miami. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Women’s College, Ohio State at Northwestern. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Colorado State at New Mexico. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Arkansas at LSU. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Houston at Tulsa. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Alabama at Mississippi State. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Xavier at St. John’s. 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Denver at Sacramento. 7 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Wyoming at Fresno State. 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Air Force at San Diego State. 8 p.m. FS1
College, Military Bowl: UCF vs Duke. 11 a.m. ESPN
College, Liberty Bowl: Kansas vs Arkansas. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs North Carolina. 5 p.m. FOX
College, Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs Ole Miss. 6 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at New Jersey. 4:30 p.m. TNT
NHL, Calgary at Seattle. 7 p.m. TNT
Scottish Premier League, Hibernian vs Celtic. noon CBSSN
Premier League, Leeds United vs Manchester City. noon USA
Source: Nielsen
