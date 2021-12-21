on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. Northern Iowa noon ESPNU

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. Stanford 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Pacific at California 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Murray St. at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Indiana 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Arizona at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Lipscomb at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Notre Dame at DePaul 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Illinois vs. Missouri 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN2

Boys high school, teams TBD 6 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic: Vanderbilt at Hawaii 9 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

Armed Forces Bowl, Missouri vs. Army 5 p.m. ESPN

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Frisco Football Classic, North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl, UCF vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL, San Francisco at Tennessee 5:20 p.m. NFL

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Butler at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic semifinal 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Brooklyn at Portland 7 p.m. Root/Root+

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic semifinal 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, Santurce Crabbers vs. Caguas Creoles 3 p.m. FS2

Listings are the most accurate available.

