SATURDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
Irish Champion Stakes 5:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Man United vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Southampton vs. West Ham 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Western Kentucky at Army 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, Oregon at Ohio St. 9 a.m. FOX
College, Youngstown St. at Michigan St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Pittsburgh at Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN
College, South Carolina at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Alabama St. at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. FS1
College, Florida at South Florida 10 a.m. ABC
College, Purdue at Connecticut noon CBSSN
College, Air Force at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Texas A&M at Colorado 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Buffalo at Nebraska 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, California at TCU 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Ball St. at Penn St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Mercer at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
College, Iowa at Iowa St. 1:30 p.m. ABC
College, Portland St. at Washington St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
College, Houston at Rice 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Texas at Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN
College, NC State at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Appalachian St. at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
College, Idaho at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Missouri at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Washington at Michigan 5 p.m. ABC
College, Vanderbilt at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
College, San Diego St. at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12
College, Utah at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Stanford at USC 7:30 p.m. FOX
College, UNLV at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Hawaii at Oregon St. 8 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 4:30 p.m. FOX
MLB, Arizona at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 7:30 p.m. MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Richmond (VA) 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Richmond (VA) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 12:30 p.m. Golf
European Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio 1 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s championship 1 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland 12:30 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Liverpool 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, AC Milan vs. Lazio 9 a.m. CBSSN
NWSL, Portland at North Carolina noon CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Indianapolis 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Cleveland at Kansas City 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at New Orleans 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Chicago at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. NBC
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s doubles championship 10 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s championship 1 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, Boston at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. TBS
MLB, Arizona at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Washington at Chicago noon ABC
Listings are the most accurate available.
