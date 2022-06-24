SATURDAY
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship, Destin (FL) 7 a.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nashville (TN) qualifying 9 a.m. USA
NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville (TN) qualifying 10 a.m. USA
NHRA, Norwalk (OH) qualifying noon FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nashville (TN) 12:30 p.m. USA
SRX Series, South Boston (VA) 5 p.m. CBS
RUGBY
Major League Rugby Final, Seattle at New York 9 a.m. FOX
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at Texas 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. FOX
College World Series finals, Ole Miss vs. Okla. 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1
BASKETBALL
BIG3, Week 2: Chicago 10 a.m. CBS
WNBA, Phoenix at Dallas 5 p.m. NBATV
WNBA, Washington at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBATV
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
U.S. Senior Open Championship noon Golf
DP World Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SOCCER
USL Championship, Louisville City at Hartford 10 a.m. ESPN
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Seattle noon ABC
MLS, Nashville at D.C. 2 p.m. ESPN
Women’s friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia 4:30 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
USFL playoffs, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey noon FOX
USFL playoffs, New Orleans vs. Birmingham 5 p.m. NBC
CFL, Toronto at BC 7 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 10 p.m. FS2
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Outdoor Championships 1 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
3ICE, Event 2: Denver 2 p.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, AUX: O’Toole vs. Fischer 4 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Zerkle vs. Fischer 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
ACTION SPORTS
Ultimate Disc, AUDL: San Diego at Colorado 6 p.m. FS2
SUNDAY
WATER SPORTS
FINA World Aquatics Championships 9 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS
U.S. Senior Open Championship noon Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
College World Series finals, Okla. vs. Ole Miss noon ESPN
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Philadelphia at San Diego 1:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Kay-RodCast: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Six Hours of the Glen 11 a.m. USA
NHRA, Norwalk (OH) Finals noon FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville (TN) 2 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
MLS, New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC noon ABC
MLS, New York City FC at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Outdoor Championships 1 p.m. NBC
U.S. Outdoor Championships 2 p.m. USA
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Minnesota at Chicago 3 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Colorado at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ABC
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN
