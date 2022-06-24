on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

OUTDOORS

Sport Fishing Championship, Destin (FL) 7 a.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nashville (TN) qualifying 9 a.m. USA

NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville (TN) qualifying 10 a.m. USA

NHRA, Norwalk (OH) qualifying noon FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Nashville (TN) 12:30 p.m. USA

SRX Series, South Boston (VA) 5 p.m. CBS

RUGBY

Major League Rugby Final, Seattle at New York 9 a.m. FOX

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Washington at Texas 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. FOX

College World Series finals, Ole Miss vs. Okla. 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1

BASKETBALL

BIG3, Week 2: Chicago 10 a.m. CBS

WNBA, Phoenix at Dallas 5 p.m. NBATV

WNBA, Washington at Las Vegas 7 p.m. NBATV

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

U.S. Senior Open Championship noon Golf

DP World Tour, BMW International Open 4:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

SOCCER

USL Championship, Louisville City at Hartford 10 a.m. ESPN

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Seattle noon ABC

MLS, Nashville at D.C. 2 p.m. ESPN

Women’s friendly, U.S. vs. Colombia 4:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

USFL playoffs, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey noon FOX

USFL playoffs, New Orleans vs. Birmingham 5 p.m. NBC

CFL, Toronto at BC 7 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants 10 p.m. FS2

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. Outdoor Championships 1 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

3ICE, Event 2: Denver 2 p.m. CBSSN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, AUX: O’Toole vs. Fischer 4 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited, AUX: Zerkle vs. Fischer 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

ACTION SPORTS

Ultimate Disc, AUDL: San Diego at Colorado 6 p.m. FS2

SUNDAY

WATER SPORTS

FINA World Aquatics Championships 9 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 12:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Travelers Championship noon CBS

U.S. Senior Open Championship noon Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB

College World Series finals, Okla. vs. Ole Miss noon ESPN

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, Philadelphia at San Diego 1:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Kay-RodCast: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Six Hours of the Glen 11 a.m. USA

NHRA, Norwalk (OH) Finals noon FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Nashville (TN) 2 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

MLS, New York Red Bulls at Los Angeles FC noon ABC

MLS, New York City FC at Philadelphia 3 p.m. FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. Outdoor Championships 1 p.m. NBC

U.S. Outdoor Championships 2 p.m. USA

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Minnesota at Chicago 3 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Colorado at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ABC

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

