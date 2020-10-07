THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV
French Open 6 a.m. Tennis
French Open 8 a.m. NBCSN
French Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, PGA Championship 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta vs. Miami 11 a.m. FS1
MLB, Oakland vs. Houston 12:30 p.m. TBS
MLB, Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. TBS
MLB, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego 6 p.m. MLB
SOCCER
UEFA Euro qualifying, Norway vs. Serbia 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Tulane at Houston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Tampa Bay at Chicago 5:20 p.m. Fox, NFL
AFL Premiership semifinal, Richmond vs. St. Kilda 1:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
FRIDAY
TENNIS
French Open 5:45 a.m. Tennis
French Open 8 a.m. NBCSN
French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, German Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
GOLF
Women’s PGA Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, PGA Championship 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Atlanta vs. Miami 11 a.m. FS1
MLB, Houston vs. Oakland 12:30 p.m. TBS
MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. TBS
MLB, L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego 6 p.m. FS1
SOCCER
NWSL, Houston at Orlando 2 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Missouri at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Super League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Louisville at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Valdosta (Ga.) vs. Lowndes (Ga.) 5 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ABC
BOXING
Navarrete vs. Villa (Main Card) 7 p.m. ESPN
