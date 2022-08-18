FRIDAY
TENNIS Time TV
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: quarterfinals 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: quarterfinals 4 p.m. Tennis
GOLF
U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf
DP World Tour, Czech Masters 3:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SOCCER
Women’s French Cup, 3rd-place match: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s French Cup, final: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United W.F.C. noon CBSSN
Men’s college, Pacific at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
NWSL, Angel City FC at Kansas City 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLS, Seattle at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Panama vs. Caribbean 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Mountain vs. Southeast noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Japan vs. Canada 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Metro vs. West 4 p.m. ESPN
Banana Ball, Party Animals vs. Savannah Bananas 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Watkins Glen 3 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Carolina at New England 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Houston at L.A. Rams 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves 4:30 a.m. USA
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen 6:20 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal 3:20 p.m. FS2
Women’s International Champions Cup, 3rd-place match: Portland Thorns vs. Chelsea 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mexico, Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL 5 p.m. FS1
U-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal 6:55 p.m. FS1
Women’s International Champions Cup, final: Monterrey vs. Olympique Lyonnais 8 p.m. ESPN2
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship, Puerto Rico 6 a.m. CBSSN
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 2 7 a.m. CNBC
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: semifinals 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: semifinals 3 p.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: New York at Chicago 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA playoffs, Game 2: Phoenix at Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
U.S. Amateur, semifinals noon Golf
DP World Tour, Czech Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) qualifying 9:30 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) noon USA
IndyCar, Worldwide Technology Raceway (Ill.) 3:30 p.m. USA
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Australia vs. TBD 10 a.m. ABC
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. FS1
Little League World Series, Northwest vs. TBD noon ABC
Little League World Series, Latin America vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 4 p.m. FOX
Little League World Series, New England vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2
Minor League, Syracuse at Charlotte 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Denver at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Washington at Kansas City 1 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Francisco at Minnesota 4 p.m. NBC
NFL preseason, Tampa Bay at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Dallas at L.A. Chargers 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Collingwood 10 p.m. FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs 11 a.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney 11 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
3ICE Championship Tournament, Las Vegas 1 p.m. CBS
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout semifinal 3 p.m. CBSSN
Pickleball, PPA TOUR Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. FS1
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships, Senior Men’s: Day 2 4 p.m. CNBC
BOXING
Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets 5 p.m. Sho
Top Rank, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez 7 p.m. ESPN
