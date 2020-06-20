SUNDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
England, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCSN
England, Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round noon CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 11 a.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500 noon Fox
MONDAY
SOCCER
Italy, Lecce vs. AC Milan 10:25 a.m. ESPN
England, Manchester City vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
Korea, teams TBA 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.