SUNDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

England, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCSN

England, Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round noon CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 11 a.m. CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500 noon Fox

MONDAY

SOCCER

Italy, Lecce vs. AC Milan 10:25 a.m. ESPN

England, Manchester City vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Korea, teams TBA 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN

