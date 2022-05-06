on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, British Masters 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf

OUTDOORS

Sport Fishing Championship 6 a.m. CBSSN

LACROSSE

Men’s college, MAAC Championship 7 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Duke at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, America East Championship 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Patriot League Championship 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Big East Final 11 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, Pac-12 Final noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Big East Championship 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Big Ten Championship 5 p.m. Big Ten

NLL playoffs, Philadelphia at San Diego 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOCCER

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolves 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Brighton vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC

NWSL Challenge Cup Final, Washington at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham 11:45 a.m. USA

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. San Luis 5:55 p.m. FS2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 7:30 a.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby, pre-race coverage 11:30 a.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Kentucky Derby 3:57 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS1

Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix practice 9:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 10:30 a.m. FS1

Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, Auburn at Tennessee 8:30 a.m. SEC

College, Ole Miss at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC

College, Northwestern at Minnesota noon Big Ten

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, Indiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. Big Ten

College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oregon at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

BASEBALL

College, Purdue at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, North Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ESPNU

MLB, Detroit at Houston 1 p.m. FS1

College, Arkansas at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC

MLB, St. Louis at San Francisco 4 p.m. FS1

College, Florida at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, LSU at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC

College, Oregon at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

MLB, Tampa Bay at Seattle 6 p.m. Root/Root+

MLB, Washington at L.A. Angels (in progress) 7 p.m. MLB

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Florida at Washington 10 a.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Colorado at Nashville 1:30 p.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, Calgary at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Boston at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC

WNBA, Connecticut at New York 3 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Atlanta at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC

FOOTBALL

USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham 4 p.m. FOX

AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Adelaide 11:30 p.m. FS2

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s college, NCAA Tournament Championship 5 p.m. ESPN2

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Bag Brawl 7 p.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP, Rome/Madrid 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.