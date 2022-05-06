SATURDAY
GOLF
DP World Tour, British Masters 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic noon Golf
OUTDOORS
Sport Fishing Championship 6 a.m. CBSSN
LACROSSE
Men’s college, MAAC Championship 7 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Duke at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, America East Championship 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Patriot League Championship 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Big East Final 11 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, Pac-12 Final noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Big East Championship 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Big Ten Championship 5 p.m. Big Ten
NLL playoffs, Philadelphia at San Diego 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolves 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brighton vs. Manchester United 9:30 a.m. NBC
NWSL Challenge Cup Final, Washington at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Tottenham 11:45 a.m. USA
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. San Luis 5:55 p.m. FS2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 7:30 a.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby, pre-race coverage 11:30 a.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
Kentucky Derby 3:57 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) qualifying 7:30 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix practice 9:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Darlington (S.C.) 10:30 a.m. FS1
Formula 1, Miami Grand Prix qualifying 12:55 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
College, Auburn at Tennessee 8:30 a.m. SEC
College, Ole Miss at Georgia 10:30 a.m. SEC
College, Northwestern at Minnesota noon Big Ten
College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Indiana at Nebraska 2 p.m. Big Ten
College, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Arizona St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
BASEBALL
College, Purdue at Iowa 9 a.m. Big Ten
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, North Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ESPNU
MLB, Detroit at Houston 1 p.m. FS1
College, Arkansas at Auburn 2:30 p.m. SEC
MLB, St. Louis at San Francisco 4 p.m. FS1
College, Florida at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, LSU at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC
College, Oregon at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
MLB, Tampa Bay at Seattle 6 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, Washington at L.A. Angels (in progress) 7 p.m. MLB
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs, Florida at Washington 10 a.m. ESPN
NHL playoffs, Colorado at Nashville 1:30 p.m. TNT
NHL playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. TNT
NHL playoffs, Calgary at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Boston at Milwaukee 12:30 p.m. ABC
WNBA, Connecticut at New York 3 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Atlanta at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Memphis at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC
FOOTBALL
USFL, Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham 4 p.m. FOX
AFL Premiership, Carlton vs. Adelaide 11:30 p.m. FS2
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s college, NCAA Tournament Championship 5 p.m. ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Bag Brawl 7 p.m. ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP, Rome/Madrid 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
