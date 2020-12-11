SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualyifing 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, FC Crotone vs. Spezia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FOX
Premier League, Southampton vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Florida at Florida St. 8 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Kentucky 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Wofford vs. South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at Miami 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, NC Central at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Mississippi St. vs. Dayton noon ESPNU
Men’s college, Evansville at Saint Louis noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Old Dominion at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Memphis vs. Auburn 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Open 11:30 a.m. NBC
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Utah at Colorado 9 a.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Illinois at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Georgia at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1
College, Akron at Buffalo 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, Navy at Army noon CBS
College, North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Houston at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wisconsin at Iowa 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, California at Washington St. 1 p.m. FOX
College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
College, Boise St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Louisiana Tech at TCU 4 p.m. FS1
College, USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, San Diego St. at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
College, Fresno St. vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. FS2
HOCKEY
College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN
BOXING
Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda 6 p.m. Sho
Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary 7 p.m. ESPN
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 5:05 a.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Fulham vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley 11:10 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 9 a.m. NBC
U.S. Women’s Open 11 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 11 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, North Alabama at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan St. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Richmond at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northern Illinois at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Texas at Baylor noon ESPN
Men’s college, San Francisco at California noon Pac-12
Men’s college, Cleveland St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, South Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Tennessee at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Portland St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, St. John’s at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Stanford at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Stanford at California 7 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
NFL, Arizona at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, N.Y. Jets at Seattle 1:05 p.m. CBS
NFL, Washington vs. San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo 5:20 p.m. NBC
HOCKEY
College, Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth 10:30 a.m. Root
College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 2 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.