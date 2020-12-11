on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualyifing 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, FC Crotone vs. Spezia Calcio 5:55 a.m. ESPNEWS

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS Cup, Seattle at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FOX

Premier League, Southampton vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Florida at Florida St. 8 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Notre Dame at Kentucky 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Wofford vs. South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Florida Gulf Coast at Miami 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 10 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, NC Central at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Mississippi St. vs. Dayton noon ESPNU

Men’s college, Evansville at Saint Louis noon NBCSN

Men’s college, Gardner-Webb at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Old Dominion at VCU 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Memphis vs. Auburn 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Texas-El Paso at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Oregon at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 10 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open 11:30 a.m. NBC

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 10:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC

College, Utah at Colorado 9 a.m. FOX

College, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Alabama at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Illinois at Northwestern 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Georgia at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, Minnesota at Nebraska 9 a.m. FS1

College, Akron at Buffalo 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

College, Navy at Army noon CBS

College, North Carolina at Miami 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Houston at Memphis 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Wisconsin at Iowa 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, California at Washington St. 1 p.m. FOX

College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

College, Boise St. at Wyoming 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Louisiana Tech at TCU 4 p.m. FS1

College, USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, San Diego St. at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Oregon St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

College, Fresno St. vs. New Mexico 7:30 p.m. FS2

HOCKEY

College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

BOXING

Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda 6 p.m. Sho

Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary 7 p.m. ESPN

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 5:05 a.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Fulham vs. Liverpool 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley 11:10 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Women’s Open 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 9 a.m. NBC

U.S. Women’s Open 11 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 11 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, North Alabama at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Rhode Island at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Oakland at Michigan St. 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Richmond at West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan 11 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Mississippi Valley St. at Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Northern Illinois at Iowa 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Texas at Baylor noon ESPN

Men’s college, San Francisco at California noon Pac-12

Men’s college, Cleveland St. at Ohio St. 1 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Northwestern 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, South Alabama at Auburn 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Tennessee at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Portland St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Abilene Christian at Texas A&M 3 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, St. John’s at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Stanford at USC 6:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Stanford at California 7 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

NFL, Arizona at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, N.Y. Jets at Seattle 1:05 p.m. CBS

NFL, Washington vs. San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Pittsburgh at Buffalo 5:20 p.m. NBC

HOCKEY

College, Colorado College vs. Minnesota-Duluth 10:30 a.m. Root

College, Ohio St. at Notre Dame 2 p.m. NBCSN

