on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

TRACK AND FIELD Time TV

College, SEC Cross-Country Championship 7 a.m. SEC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship noon Golf

European Tour, Cyprus Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace 12:55 p.m. NBCSN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Pachuca 8 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

High school, Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Minnesota at Maryland 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, East Carolina at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPN2

College, Hawaii at Wyoming 6:45 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Martinsville (Va.) 5 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SATURDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.) 12:30 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Ham United 10:30 a.m. NBC

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul 8 p.m. FS2

Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. AC Milan 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN

FOOTBALL

College, Boston College at Clemson 9 a.m. ABC

College, Michigan State at Michigan 9 a.m. FOX

College, Purdue at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Memphis at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Kansas State at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic 9 a.m. Root

College, Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

College, Iowa State at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1

College, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, LSU at Auburn 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Indiana at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Northwestern at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, TCU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Texas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. FOX

College, Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

College, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Boise State at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Charlotte at Duke 4 p.m. Root

College, New Mexico at San Jose State 4 p.m. FS1

College, Ohio State at Penn State 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Navy at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FOX

College, Louisiana at Texas State 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, San Diego State at Utah State 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Western Kentucky at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College, Nevada at UNLV 7:30 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf

Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship noon Golf

European Tour, Cyprus Open 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

Korea, teams TBA 9:55 p.m. ESPNN

