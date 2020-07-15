THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, Springfield Lasers at Washington Kastles noon ESPN2
2020 (Re)Open, Berlin Tournament 2 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
SOCCER
MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United 6 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Torino vs. Genoa 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. FS1
USL, Phoenix Rising at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial 11:30 a.m. Golf
BOXING
Marriaga vs. Yap 5 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Essendon Bombers vs. Western Bulldogs 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
FRIDAY
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 11:30 a.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
USL, North Carolina at Tampa Bay Rowdies 3 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Constellation Energy League, Team Texas vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Iowa Speedway race 1 6 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, GWS Giants vs. Brisbane Lions 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
