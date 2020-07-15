on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

TENNIS Time TV/Radio

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 5 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Eastern European Championship 9 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, Springfield Lasers at Washington Kastles noon ESPN2

2020 (Re)Open, Berlin Tournament 2 3 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United 6 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Torino vs. Genoa 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. FS1

USL, Phoenix Rising at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew 7:30 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial 11:30 a.m. Golf

BOXING

Marriaga vs. Yap 5 p.m. ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at KIA Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Essendon Bombers vs. Western Bulldogs 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

FRIDAY

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE 10 a.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament 11:30 a.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

USL, North Carolina at Tampa Bay Rowdies 3 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New England Revolution vs. D.C. United 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Constellation Energy League, Team Texas vs. Sugar Land Lightning Sloths 5 p.m. Root

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at SK Wyverns 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Iowa Speedway race 1 6 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Hungarian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPNN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, GWS Giants vs. Brisbane Lions 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond Tigers vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos 2:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.