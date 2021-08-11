on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

WATER SPORTS Time TV

World Surf League, Mexico, day 3 5:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 32 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Cazoo Classic 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

Little League, Midwest semi: S. Dakota vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB

Little League, New England semi: Conn. vs. Mass. 10 a.m. ESPN

Little League, West semi: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii noon ESPN

MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

Little League, Great Lakes semi: Illinois vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FOX

Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: N.J. vs. Penn. 4 p.m. ESPN

Little League, Northwest semi: Wash. vs. Montana 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte noon ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Washington at New England 4:30 p.m. NFL

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Valour at FC Edmonton 6 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, América vs. Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1

FRIDAY

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Mexico, day 4 5:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur Championship quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

Little League, Midwest semi: TBD vs. Iowa 8 a.m. ESPN

Little League, New England semi, teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN

Little League, West semi, teams TBD noon ESPN

Little League, Great Lakes semi: TBD vs. Ohio 2 p.m. ESPN

Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: TBD vs. Delaware 4 p.m. ESPN

Little League, Northwest semi: teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN

MLB, Toronto at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Canada quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Brentford vs. Arsenal noon NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Leeds Utd. 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA Summer League, Miami vs. Utah 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA Summer League, Golden State vs. Okla. City 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, Memphis vs. Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPNU

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood 2 p.m. CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings 5 p.m. FS1

Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis practice 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

IndyCar, Indianapolis qualifying 4 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit 4 p.m. NFL

NFL Preseason, Dallas at Arizona 7 p.m. NFL

Listings are the most accurate available.

