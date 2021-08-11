THURSDAY
WATER SPORTS Time TV
World Surf League, Mexico, day 3 5:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship, Round of 32 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Cazoo Classic 4:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest semi: S. Dakota vs. Nebraska 8 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB
Little League, New England semi: Conn. vs. Mass. 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, West semi: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii noon ESPN
MLB, Texas at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
Little League, Great Lakes semi: Illinois vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox 4 p.m. FOX
Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: N.J. vs. Penn. 4 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Northwest semi: Wash. vs. Montana 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada 8 a.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte noon ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Orlando vs. Boston 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Atlanta 6 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Washington at New England 4:30 p.m. NFL
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Valour at FC Edmonton 6 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Champions League, América vs. Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1
FRIDAY
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Mexico, day 4 5:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Women’s Scottish Open 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur Championship quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Pinnacle Bank Championship 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
Little League, Midwest semi: TBD vs. Iowa 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League, New England semi, teams TBD 10 a.m. ESPN
Little League, West semi, teams TBD noon ESPN
Little League, Great Lakes semi: TBD vs. Ohio 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Mid-Atlantic semi: TBD vs. Delaware 4 p.m. ESPN
Little League, Northwest semi: teams TBD 6 p.m. ESPN
MLB, Toronto at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Canada quarterfinals 9 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Brentford vs. Arsenal noon NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester Utd. vs. Leeds Utd. 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA Summer League, Miami vs. Utah 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA Summer League, Golden State vs. Okla. City 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, Memphis vs. Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPNU
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Arsenault vs. Team Wood 2 p.m. CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Cummings 5 p.m. FS1
Premier Lacrosse League, Archers vs. Chaos 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis practice 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
IndyCar, Indianapolis qualifying 4 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL Preseason, Buffalo at Detroit 4 p.m. NFL
NFL Preseason, Dallas at Arizona 7 p.m. NFL
Listings are the most accurate available.
