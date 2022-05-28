on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

OUTDOORS Time TV

Sport Fishing Championship 5 a.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN

Motocross, MXGP, Spain, MX2 7 a.m. CBSSN

Motocross, MXGP, Spain, MXGP 8 a.m. CBSSN

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 9:30 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte (N.C.) 3 p.m. FOX

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at Atlanta 9 a.m. CBS

NBA playoffs, Boston at Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

College, ACC Tournament final 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, AAC Tournament 9 a.m. ESPNEWS

College, Big East Tournament 9 a.m. FS2

MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB

College, C-USA Tournament championship 11 a.m. CBSSN

College, SEC Tournament final noon ESPN2

College, Big East Tournament 12:30 p.m. FS2

MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+

College, Big Ten Tournament final 1 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Toronto at L.A. Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

College, Big 12 Tournament championship 3 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Pac-12 Tournament final 7 p.m. ESPN2 LACROSSE

Women’s NCAA Tournament final, Boston College vs. North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

NCAA Tournament, Super Regional 9 a.m. ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Super Regional 11 a.m. ESPN, ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Super Regional 1 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Super Regional 6 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 11 a.m. CBS

Senior PGA Championship noon Golf

Senior PGA Championship 1 p.m. NBC

LPGA Tour, Match Play finals 3:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

USFL, Birmingham vs. Pittsburgh 11 a.m. FOX

SOCCER

MLS, Charlotte at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

LACROSSE

Men’s NCAA Tournament Final, Cornell vs. Maryland 10 a.m. ESPN

ACTION SPORTS

Ultimate Disc, USA Ultimate: Women’s College Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU

GOLF

Men’s NCAA, Individual National Championship 2 p.m. Golf

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, N.Y. Rangers at Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

TENNIS

French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

