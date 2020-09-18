SATURDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf
FOOTBALL
College, Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. ABC
College, Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Fox
College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Louisiana at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. Root
College, South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA
College, UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Appalachian St. at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Charlotte at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Troy at Middle Tennessee St. 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Miami at Louisville 4:37 p.m. ABC
AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Woodbine Mile 2 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS
Canadian Premier League, Forge vs. HFX Wanderers 10:30 a.m. FS2
Women’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN
Women’s college, LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC
Serie A, Parma vs. Napoli 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 4:30 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN
BOXING
Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha 6 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 21 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
U.S. Open Golf Championship, final round 7 a.m. Golf
U.S. Open Golf Championship, final round 9 a.m. NBC
Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Natalma Stakes 1 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Denver at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at L..A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, New England at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Minnesota vs. Seattle noon ABC
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 4:30 p.m. TNT
SOCCER
Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Burnley 11 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt noon SEC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited Softball, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited Softball, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
GT World Challenge: America 11 a.m. CBSSN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, PBR Lucas Oil Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome, Hamburg, Strasbourg 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
