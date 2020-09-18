on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 20 4 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Open 8 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf

FOOTBALL

College, Navy at Tulane 9 a.m. ABC

College, Houston at Baylor 9 a.m. Fox

College, Tulsa at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Louisiana at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Liberty at Western Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Boston College at Duke 9 a.m. Root

College, South Florida at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. USA

College, UCF at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Appalachian St. at Marshall 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Charlotte at North Carolina 12:30 p.m. Root

College, Troy at Middle Tennessee St. 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, SMU at North Texas 3 p.m. CBSSN

College, Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Miami at Louisville 4:37 p.m. ABC

AFL Premiership, Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge, Woodbine Mile 2 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

NWSL, Orlando at North Carolina 10 a.m. CBS

Canadian Premier League, Forge vs. HFX Wanderers 10:30 a.m. FS2

Women’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United noon NBCSN

Women’s college, LSU at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Ole Miss 3 p.m. SEC

Serie A, Parma vs. Napoli 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, St. Louis at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 9:55 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 4:30 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (TN) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Miami 5:30 p.m. ESPN

BOXING

Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha 6 p.m. Sho

SUNDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 21 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

U.S. Open Golf Championship, final round 7 a.m. Golf

U.S. Open Golf Championship, final round 9 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, PURE Insurance Championship noon Golf

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Belmont Park Live 1 p.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Natalma Stakes 1 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Denver at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Jets 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at L..A. Chargers 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, New England at Seattle 5:20 p.m. NBC

AFL Premiership, Collingwood vs. Port Adelaide 2 a.m. (Mon) FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Boston 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, San Francisco at Oakland 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Las Vegas 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Minnesota vs. Seattle noon ABC

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 4:30 p.m. TNT

SOCCER

Women’s college, South Carolina at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Burnley 11 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Kentucky at Vanderbilt noon SEC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited Softball, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited Softball, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

GT World Challenge: America 11 a.m. CBSSN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, PBR Lucas Oil Invitational 1 p.m. CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome, Hamburg, Strasbourg 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.