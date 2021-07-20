on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV

Women’s soccer, Sweden vs. U.S. 5:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s soccer, Australia vs. New Zealand 11:15 a.m. NBCSN

Softball, U.S. vs. Canada 5 p.m. NBCSN

Softball, Japan vs. Mexico 8 p.m. NBCSN

Softball, Italy vs. Australia 11 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s soccer, Mexico vs. France 1 a.m. (Fri) USA

Men’s soccer, New Zealand vs. South Korea 1 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

Men’s soccer, Mexico vs. France 3 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

Men’s soccer, Japan vs. South Africa 4 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

Men’s soccer, Brazil vs. Germany 4:30 a.m. (Fri) USA

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Colorado noon Root

MLB, Pittsburgh at Arizona 12:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

MLS, Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. FS1

USL Championship, New Mexico at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP, Mifel Open 5 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

GOLF

Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Thu) Golf

Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf

Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf

THURSDAY

GOLF

Senior Open Championship 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf

Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf

Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Texas at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Men’s Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany noon NBCSN

Opening Ceremony 3:55 a.m. (Fri) NBC

TENNIS

ATP, Mifel Open 4 p.m. Tennis

ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Fri) Tennis

SOCCER

MLS, Philadelphia at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Seattle at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, Milwaukee at Phoenix (if nec.) 6 p.m. ABC

Listings are the most accurate available.

