Sports on television
WEDNESDAY
TOKYO OLYMPICS Time TV
Women’s soccer, Sweden vs. U.S. 5:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s soccer, Australia vs. New Zealand 11:15 a.m. NBCSN
Softball, U.S. vs. Canada 5 p.m. NBCSN
Softball, Japan vs. Mexico 8 p.m. NBCSN
Softball, Italy vs. Australia 11 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s soccer, Mexico vs. France 1 a.m. (Fri) USA
Men’s soccer, New Zealand vs. South Korea 1 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
Men’s soccer, Mexico vs. France 3 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
Men’s soccer, Japan vs. South Africa 4 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
Men’s soccer, Brazil vs. Germany 4:30 a.m. (Fri) USA
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Colorado noon Root
MLB, Pittsburgh at Arizona 12:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (in progress) 8 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
MLS, Atlanta United at FC Cincinnati 5 p.m. FS1
USL Championship, New Mexico at San Antonio 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP, Mifel Open 5 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 3 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
GOLF
Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Thu) Golf
Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Thu) Golf
Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Thu) Golf
THURSDAY
Senior Open Championship 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open 11:30 a.m. Golf
Evian Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
Evian Championship 3 a.m. (Fri) Golf
Senior Open Championship 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf
MLB, Texas at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
TOKYO OLYMPICS
Men’s Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany noon NBCSN
Opening Ceremony 3:55 a.m. (Fri) NBC
ATP, Mifel Open 4 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Gstaad/Umag; WTA, Palermo/Gdynia 1:30 a.m. (Fri) Tennis
MLS, Philadelphia at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Seattle at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Milwaukee at Phoenix (if nec.) 6 p.m. ABC
Listings are the most accurate available.
