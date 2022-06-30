FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 1 6:30 a.m. USA

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, British Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPNU

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 2:30 p.m. USA

Formula 1, British Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Boys high school, National Showcase semifinal 10 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, National Showcase semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU

Girls high school, National Showcase final 3 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, National Showcase final 4 p.m. ESPNU

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

High school, National Championship final 5 p.m. ESPNU

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

SOCCER

CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal, U.S. vs. Honduras 3 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF U-20 Championship, semifinal, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Los Angeles at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Las Vegas at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBATV

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League 5 p.m. ESPN

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 7 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Geelong vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2

SATURDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA

GOLF

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula E, Marrakesh E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. USA

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. USA

SRX Series, Stafford Springs (CT) 5 p.m. CBS

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 9 a.m. ESPN2

Ultimate Disc, AUDL: Atlanta vs. Carolina 4 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 9 a.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX

MLB, Arizona at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

BIG3, Week 3: Dallas 10 a.m. CBS

WNBA, Phoenix at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Summer League, California Classic: Sacramento at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV

HOCKEY

3ICE, Grand Rapids (MI) noon CBSSN

FOOTBALL

CFL, Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2

AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles 9 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s World Championship, Australia vs. U.S. 5 p.m. ESPNU

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.