FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon Golf
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 1 6:30 a.m. USA
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, British Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 2:30 p.m. USA
Formula 1, British Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Boys high school, National Showcase semifinal 10 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, National Showcase semifinal 11 a.m. ESPNU
Girls high school, National Showcase final 3 p.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, National Showcase final 4 p.m. ESPNU
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
High school, National Championship final 5 p.m. ESPNU
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
SOCCER
CONCACAF U-20 Championship semifinal, U.S. vs. Honduras 3 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF U-20 Championship, semifinal, Dominican Republic vs. Guatemala 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Los Angeles at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Las Vegas at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBATV
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 5 p.m. ESPN
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 7 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Geelong vs. North Melbourne 2 a.m. (Sat) FS2
SATURDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 2 5 a.m. USA
GOLF
DP World Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic noon CBS
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships 5 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon Championships 10 a.m. ABC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula E, Marrakesh E-Prix 8:30 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Road America (WI) qualifying 9 a.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America (WI) 11:30 a.m. USA
SRX Series, Stafford Springs (CT) 5 p.m. CBS
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Final Chase 9 a.m. ESPN2
Ultimate Disc, AUDL: Atlanta vs. Carolina 4 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at Toronto 9 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+, FS1
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, Arizona at Colorado 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
BIG3, Week 3: Dallas 10 a.m. CBS
WNBA, Phoenix at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA Summer League, California Classic: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami 2 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Summer League, California Classic: Sacramento at Golden State 4:30 p.m. NBATV
HOCKEY
3ICE, Grand Rapids (MI) noon CBSSN
FOOTBALL
CFL, Montreal at Saskatchewan 4 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, Richmond vs. West Coast Eagles 9 p.m. FS2
LACROSSE
Women’s World Championship, Australia vs. U.S. 5 p.m. ESPNU
Listings are the most accurate available.
