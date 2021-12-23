on the air

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

Hawaii Bowl, Memphis vs. Hawaii Canceled

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

NBA, Atlanta at New York 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic, 7th place 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

NBA, Boston at Milwaukee 11:30 a.m. ABC

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic, 5th place 1 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Golden State at Phoenix 2 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic, 3rd place 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers 5 p.m. ABC, ESPN

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic final 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Dallas at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN

WINTER OLYMPICS

U.S. Olympic Trials, Ski Jumping 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

Camellia Bowl, Georgia St. vs. Ball St. 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL, Cleveland at Green Bay 1:30 p.m. FOX, NFL

NFL, Indianapolis at Arizona 5:15 p.m. NFL

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Kenny Sims Jr. vs. Kareem Martin 3 p.m. FS1

PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba 5 p.m. FOX

Listings are the most accurate available.

