on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL Time TV

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage (joined in progress) 7:30 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Minnesota at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Montreal at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Thu) ESPN

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 6 4:30 a.m. (Thu) NBCSN

THURSDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at Toronto 10 a.m. Root

MLB, Miami at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:40 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League Series: Oslo 11 a.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

