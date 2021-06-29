WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
College World Series, Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage (joined in progress) 7:30 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA playoffs, Phoenix at L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Minnesota at Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Montreal at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Thu) ESPN
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 6 4:30 a.m. (Thu) NBCSN
THURSDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Toronto 10 a.m. Root
MLB, Miami at Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:40 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League Series: Oslo 11 a.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
