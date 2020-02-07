SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Germany, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, FC Schalke 04 vs. SC Paderborn 07 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:30 a.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Arizona vs. Portland St. 8 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Western Michigan 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 8:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Busch Clash at Daytona practice noon FS1
ARCA, Daytona 1:30 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 9 p.m. FS2
NHRA, Winternationals qualifying 10:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 9 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, LSU at Auburn 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas at TCU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, SMU at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Kentucky at Tennessee 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Texas A&M at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Florida at Ole Miss 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Villanova 11:30 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Duquesne noon NBCSN
Men’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Minnesota at Penn St. 1 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Nebraska at Iowa 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Duke at North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, East Carolina at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Stanford at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Alabama at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, San Jose St. at Nevada 4 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Kansas St. at Iowa St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Fresno St. at UNLV 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, California at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Providence at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Golden State 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 7 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, USC at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Oregon at Oregon St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
LPGA & European Tour, ISPS Handa Vic Open 5:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
USTA men, Dallas; USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Pune 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
FOOTBALL
XFL, Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders 11 a.m. ABC
XFL, L.A. Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. Fox
BOXING
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar 6 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Italy, Napoli vs. US Lecce 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
England, Sheffield United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Borussia Muenchengladbach vs. FC Koln 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Manchester City vs. West Ham United 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig 9 a.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, teams TBD 3 p.m. FS2
SOFTBALL
College, Kansas vs. Utah 8 a.m. Pac-12
College, Arizona vs. Tennessee 4 p.m. Pac-12
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500 qualifying 9 a.m. Fox
NASCAR Cup Series, The Clash at Daytona noon FS1
NHRA, Winternationals 2 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Temple at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Notre Dame at Clemson 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Butler at Marquette 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Georgia at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Louisville at Syracuse 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas at Texas Tech 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Virginia Tech at North Carolina 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, George Mason at Massachusetts 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Houston noon ESPN
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. noon Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Auburn at Alabama noon SEC
Women’s college, Villanova at Butler noon FS2
Women’s college, Kentucky at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Valparaiso at Loyola-Chicago 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Northwestern at Rutgers 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Miami at Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston at Detroit 9:30 a.m. NBC
NHL, Colorado at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
TENNIS
USTA women, Midland 10 a.m. Tennis
USTA men, Dallas noon TENNIS
ATP, Cordoba 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Rotterdam; WTA, St. Petersburg/Hua-Hin midnight Tennis
FOOTBALL
XFL, Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians 11 a.m. Fox
XFL, St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades 2 p.m. ESPN
