THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Irish Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Toronto 10 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Miami at Philadelphia (in progress) 3:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:40 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
Diamond League Series: Oslo 11 a.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
FRIDAY
GOLF
European Tour, Free Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN
UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Copa America, Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Barbados vs. Bermuda 4 p.m. FS2
Copa America, Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup, Montserrat vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6:30 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America practice 1 p.m. NBCSN
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen 3 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
