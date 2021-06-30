on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Irish Open 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Toronto 10 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage (in progress) 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Miami at Philadelphia (in progress) 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:40 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

Wimbledon 11 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon 3 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

TRACK AND FIELD

Diamond League Series: Oslo 11 a.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Women’s international friendly, U.S. vs. Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Portland at Austin FC 6:30 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Atlanta at Milwaukee 5:30 p.m. TNT

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

FRIDAY

GOLF

European Tour, Free Irish Open 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 3 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

UEFA European Championship, Switzerland vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN

UEFA European Championship, Belgium vs. Italy 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Copa America, Peru vs. Paraguay 2 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Barbados vs. Bermuda 4 p.m. FS2

Copa America, Brazil vs. Chile 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup, Montserrat vs. Trinidad and Tobago 6:30 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

Wimbledon 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Road America practice 1 p.m. NBCSN

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen 3 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final, Tampa Bay at Montreal 5 p.m. NBC

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 8 4:30 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.