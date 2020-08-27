FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
European Tour, U.K. Championship 4 a.m. Golf
European Tour, U.K. Championship 7 a.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf
LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 4:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
TENNIS
WTA, Western & Southern Open 11 a.m. ESPN2
ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 11 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Western & Southern Open 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Cleveland at St. Louis 5 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root
Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW, TNT
WNBA, Washington vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school, St. Paul’s Episcopal (AL) vs. Spanish Fort (AL) 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bingham (UT) 7 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. GWS Giants 11:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY
GOLF
European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf
LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton at Valour 8:45 a.m. FS2
MLS, New York at New England 5 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, New York vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. CBSSN
WNBA, Seattle vs. Chicago 11 a.m. ABC
WNBA, Dallas vs. Indiana 1 p.m. CBS
NBA, Utah vs. Denver 3:30 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. NBC
NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 5 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay TBA NBCSN
NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBA NBCSN
FOOTBALL
High school, Trinity Christian (TX) vs. Knoxville Catholic (TN) 9 a.m. ESPN
High school, Bentonville West (AR) vs. Broken Arrow (OK) noon ESPN
High school, St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Austin Peay St. vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN
High school, Century Bismarck (ND) vs. Legacy (ND) 6 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals 10 a.m. Fox
MLB, Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. FS1
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB, Root
Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Purple vs. Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Blue vs. Gold 1 p.m. ESPN2
BOXING
PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1
PBC, Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti 5 p.m. Fox
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.