FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

European Tour, U.K. Championship 4 a.m. Golf

European Tour, U.K. Championship 7 a.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 4:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

TENNIS

WTA, Western & Southern Open 11 a.m. ESPN2

ATP/WTA, Western & Southern Open 11 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Western & Southern Open 1 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Cleveland at St. Louis 5 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 6:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root

Korea, SK Wyverns at NC Dinos 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Portland 6 p.m. NBCSNW, TNT

WNBA, Washington vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school, St. Paul’s Episcopal (AL) vs. Spanish Fort (AL) 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, Corner Canyon (UT) vs. Bingham (UT) 7 p.m. ESPN

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. GWS Giants 11:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY

GOLF

European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 1 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton at Valour 8:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, New York at New England 5 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, New York vs. Las Vegas 9 a.m. CBSSN

WNBA, Seattle vs. Chicago 11 a.m. ABC

WNBA, Dallas vs. Indiana 1 p.m. CBS

NBA, Utah vs. Denver 3:30 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 9 a.m. NBC

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 5 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay TBA NBCSN

NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado TBA NBCSN

FOOTBALL

High school, Trinity Christian (TX) vs. Knoxville Catholic (TN) 9 a.m. ESPN

High school, Bentonville West (AR) vs. Broken Arrow (OK) noon ESPN

High school, St. Xavier (Ohio) vs. Brownsburg (Ind.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Austin Peay St. vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN

High school, Century Bismarck (ND) vs. Legacy (ND) 6 p.m. ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals 10 a.m. Fox

MLB, Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox 11 a.m. FS1

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB, Root

Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Purple vs. Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2

Athletes Unlimited, Blue vs. Gold 1 p.m. ESPN2

BOXING

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

PBC, Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti 5 p.m. Fox

